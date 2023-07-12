Vestavia council discusses walkability plans for Cahaba Heights

× Expand A rendering shows placement of the new sidewalk connecting Poe Drive to the shopping center across from Overton Rd.

The Vestavia Hills City Council took up a pair of proposals aimed at improving sidewalks, public parks, and pedestrian accessibility during its meeting on July 10.

The council unanimously approved a project which includes funding for sidewalk connections from Cahaba Heights Park to Oakview Lane.

“The idea is to connect and create a pedestrian way so that people can come to the park or exit in a safe manner,” said Downes.

The funding for the project is courtesy of a $75,000 block grant from the U.S. Department of Energy and would satisfy a portion of the Vestavia Hills Sidewalk Master Plan

“I applaud the city staff for seeking that grant,” said Cook. “I think that’s an excellent use of our time and attention. Thank you for doing that.”

Funds donated to the city on behalf of State Representative Mike Shaw and the Jefferson County Community Service Fund include $30,000 for improvements to the walking track at Byrd Park - part of the city’s comprehensive strategic plan - and $12,000 for new flooring in the aerobics rooms at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

“The neighborhood loves that park and that track and we just need to put some tender loving care and some investment (into it),” said City Manager Jeff Downes. “Representative Shaw said parks and recreation was his priority and he really endorsed and liked that particular project.”

Place 2 Councilwoman Kimberly Cook acknowledged her appreciation to Representative Shaw for personally seeking input from the Vestavia Hills City Council on how to best spend the funding.

“I did want to comment that I appreciated Mike coming to the counselors and asking us our opinion about where the money should be spent,” said Cook. “I don’t think I’ve ever had a representative do that, so I was very appreciative.”

The council discussed proposals to complete the construction of a sidewalk from Poe Drive in Cahaba Heights to an existing sidewalk network on Overton Road.

“There currently exists a gap in the sidewalks from where a private developer stopped the sidewalk … and there was no sidewalk to be picked up,” explained Downes. “Portions of the sidewalk network are in both Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook and the neighboring city has already chipped in to complete the project.”

“We approached Mountain Brook about splitting the cost of the $40,000 sidewalk and in two days we had a check for $20,000,” said Downes. “If you approve this, we can move forward and implement this in a timely manner and connect the missing piece there.”

In other news:

• A revised Civic Center Facility Agreement was approved, allowing renters the ability to bring outside food and drink rather than using one of the city’s preferred caterers with the adoption of a new cleaning deposit. The resolution passed with unanimous consent.

• An alcohol license for beer and table wine was approved for Acton Mart at 2423 Acton Rd. and the Vestavia Station at 728 Montgomery Hwy.

• Jim Crego, Executive Director of JBS Mental Health Authority, addressed the council and thanked the city of Vestavia Hills for its support and raising awareness for the Craig Crisis Care Center, a new 24-hour resource for individuals experiencing an acute mental health crisis.