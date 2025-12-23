Vestavia council awards $479,000 bid for Veterans Memorial Plaza

× Expand Sketch courtesy of Renta Urban Land Design A sketch of the Vestavia Hills Veterans Memorial planned for Altadena Valley Park in Vestavia HIlls, Alabama.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday awarded a $479,000 bid for the construction of a Veterans Memorial Plaza at Altadena Valley Park.

Avery Landscaping & Associates was the lowest of three bidders for the job, City Manager Jeff Downes said.

The Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Foundation has pledged $100,000 for the project, and Jefferson County and Shelby County each have pledged $50,000, Downes said. State Rep. Mike Shaw and others have pledged additional funding for the memorial as well, he said.

Renderings of the Vestavia Hills Veterans Memorial show a moment wall, an amphitheater and shaded seating available for special events or everyday use by the general public.

Details in renderings by Renta Urban Land Design also show stone and ceiling materials similar to those used in the shelter structures at Wald Park and Old Town Plaza. The plans call for 2,400 4-by-8-foot pavers and 1,172 8-by-8-foot pavers for the floor of the memorial. The memorial wall, seating areas and amphitheater will be covered by a gable roof structure with the middle left open to the elements, supported by V-shaped decorative beams.

Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry said Vestavia Hills is the only city in the metro area without a veterans memorial, and he looks forward to having an appropriate place to honor veterans.

People still can purchase engraved pavers to be used in the floor of the memorial.

For $150, people can have a 4-by-8-inch brick engraved with a person’s name and a dedication message inscribed (three lines, 18 characters per line). For $250, the inscription can go on an 8-by-8-inch brick (6 lines, 18 characters per line). The money will help pay for the construction of the memorial.