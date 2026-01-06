Vestavia council approves $1.5 million in paving projects for 2026

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Workers mill asphalt off Lime Rock Road in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, in preparation for repaving in June 2024. The city plans to pave about 8 miles of roads in 2026.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday approved spending $1.5 million to pave about 8 miles of roads in the city in 2026.

Dunn Construction Co. was the low bidder for the paving project for this year and the next two years. The $1.5 million bid also is good for 2027 and 2028, City Engineer Ethan Fisher said.

Most of the roads paved in 2026 were in the Tyler Road and Cahaba Heights areas. This year, most of the roads to be paved are in the areas around U.S. 31, Vestavia Country Club, Rocky Ridge Road and Dolly Ridge Road.

Specifically, the roads are:

Green Glen Road (.19 miles)

Vesthaven Way (.34 miles)

Vesthaven Circle (.05 miles)

Forest View Lane (.23 miles)

Vesclub Drive (.86 miles)

Vesclub Lane (.12 miles)

Vesclub Circle (.65 miles)

Beaumont Drive (.55 miles)

Beaumont Circle (.55 miles)

Cherry Tree Lane (.2 miles)

Yelton Lane (.05 miles)

Countrywood Lane (.48 miles)

Old Oak Circle (.07 miles)

Old Oak Lane (.29 miles)

Timberline Way (.43 miles)

Canterbury Circle (.08 miles)

Wren Road (.18 miles)

River Ridge Road (.21 miles)

Gresham Drive (.25 miles)

Magnolia Ridge (.45 miles)

Countrybrook Lane (.39 miles)

Vestavia Forest Place (.48 miles)

Lincoya Driver (.26 miles)

Montclaire Lane (.21 miles)

Weldon Lane (.04 miles)

Liberty Parkway (.86 miles from Overton Road to Urban Center Drive)

A third-party consultant was brought in to evaluate the current state of roads to help determine the greatest need for repaving, Fisher said. However, priority also was given to roads with higher amounts of traffic, he said.

The roads will be divided into groups, with the first group likely being paved in the spring, Fisher said. There likely will be one or two more groups in the summer and another in the fall, he said.

In other business Monday night, the Vestavia Hills City Council: