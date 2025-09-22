Vestavia City Council to consider $1.2 million southern gateway signs

× Expand Sketch courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills This is the proposed look of a new southern gateway sign along U.S. 31 near Interstate 54 in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday is slated to vote on a proposal to spend nearly $1.2 million for new gateway signs for the city along U.S. 31 near its intersection with Interstate 65.

The southern gateway project includes both new signs identifying the area as the entrance into the city and new landscaping to beautify the area.

The proposed south gateway would include a 15-foot-tall, 130-foot-long wall with “Vestavia Hills” written on it running parallel with U.S. 31. Also being proposed is another sign bearing the city’s name across the street by the Chevron gasoline station that would be visible to people exiting Interstate 65 North.

The plan also includes additional landscaping by the Chevron station and in a new median strip on U.S. 31 and drainage improvements.

About 100 feet of the chain link fence behind the current temple sign structure at the intersection is proposed to be removed and replaced with a black vinyl fence. The contract being considered by the City Council is with Gillespie Construction.

City Manager Jeff Downes has said this project would be funded completely by money received from the sale of the former Days Inn site.

In other business, the council plans to consider whether to:

Appoint Mitch Bevill to the Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Board to fill an unexpired term of Justin Palmore, who relocated out of the city.

Authorize Downes to dispose of surplus vehicles and equipment, including a 2013 Pierce Saber fire engine, a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2017 Ford Explorer no longer needed by the Fire Department, as well a 2018 Ford F-450 that was used by the Department of Public Services and a 2019 Ford Explorer that was used by the Building Safety Department, and eight rifles that had been used by the Police Department.Finish annexing property at 2610 and 2620 Stony Branch Road and rezoning it from Jefferson County E-1 estate zoning to Vestavia Hills E-2 estate zoning

Rezone property at 3112 Sunview Drive from an R-5 residential zoning to an R-4 single-family residential zoning with a front setback of 34 feet in lieu of the required 40-foot setback.

The council meeting is slated to start at 6 p.m. at Vestavia Hills City Hall.