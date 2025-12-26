Vestavia council honors Rick Rice for 25 years on Board of Zoning Adjustment

× Expand Still shot from Vestavia Hills City Council meeting video Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry reads a proclamation honoring Rick Rice for more than 25 years on the Vestavia Hills Board of Zoning Adjustment.

The Vestavia Hills City Council recently honored Rick Rice for more than 25 years of service on the city’s Board of Zoning Adjustment.

Rice is stepping off the board and has been replaced by Alan Crotwell, who will serve as an alternate member through Oct. 31, 2028. The City Council also reappointed Vinay Patel and Thomas Parchman to the Board of Zoning Adjustment for terms that also are set to expire on Oct. 31, 2028.

The council also reappointed five people to the Vestavia Hills Design Review Board, staggering their terms over the next three years. Joe Ellis was appointed to the board through Dec. 31, 2026, while John Wood and Chris Pugh were appointed through Dec. 31, 2027, and David Giddens and Jeff Slaton were appointed through Dec. 31, 2028.