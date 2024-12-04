Vestavia City Center to show "The Grinch" on Thursday, Dec. 5

× Expand Screenshot from The Grinch movie trailer/Illumination and University Pictures

The Vestavia City Center is putting on its annual “All is Bright!” event on Thursday, Dec. 5, with a free screening of the holiday classic “The Grinch.”

The public is invited to partake of complimentary hot chocolate and popcorn as they watch the movie, which tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas only to have his heart changed by a young girl's generous holiday spirit.

People can take photos with the Grinch and Santa, and there will be a photo booth and free activities, including balloon twisting and a bounce house.

Retailers at the Vestavia City Center also will have giveaways at the Vestavia City Center tent. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m.