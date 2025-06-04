Vestavia City Center to kick off 2025 Moonlight Movies with 'Luca'

× Expand Still shot from Pixar movie trailer for "Luca" Sea monsters Luca and Alberto explore the human world as little boys in Pixar's "Luca."

The Vestavia City Center is kicking off its summer Moonlight Movies series Thursday night, June 5, with a free showing of Disney’s “Luca.”

This 2021 animated movie by Pixar tells the story of a 13-year-old boy who experiences an unforgettable seaside summer on the Italian Riviera filled with gelato, pasta and scooter rides. The boy, Luca, shares the adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a secret: he actually is a sea monster from another world just below the ocean's surface.

The film is rated PG for rude humor, language, some thematic elements and brief violence.

The movie will be shown in the City Center’s courtyard at 6 p.m. with free popcorn soft drinks and snow cones. “Mr. Bill the Balloon Man” will be there, and there will be a bounce house. Attendees should bring blankets and/or chairs.