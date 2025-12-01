Vestavia City Center to host All Is Bright with “Elf” on Dec. 4

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia City Center Vestavia City Center - All Is Bright Cover - 1

Vestavia Hills City Center will host its annual All Is Bright celebration on Thursday, Dec. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. on the green space near Taco Mama.

The event will feature an outdoor screening of the holiday movie “Elf,” beginning at 6:30 p.m., with complimentary popcorn, hot chocolate and Cokes for attendees. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets, and heaters will be provided by the center to keep the viewing area warm.

The event will include a wide range of family-friendly activities. Children can enjoy balloon twisting, a bounce house, face painting and other free holiday activities. A photo booth will be available, and Santa Claus will make a special appearance for photos with families.

Businesses throughout Vestavia City Center will offer giveaways during the event, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Organizers describe All Is Bright as a kickoff to the holiday season, bringing the community together for an evening of entertainment, refreshments and seasonal celebration.

Note for parents: The featured film, “Elf,” originally released in 2003, is rated PG for mild rude humor and language.

Admission is free. More information is available at shopvestaviacitycenter.com/events.