Vestavia city building closing schedule for Christmas, New Year holidays

All Vestavia Hills city offices and buildings will be closed to the public for several days for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

This includes Vestavia Hills City Hall, the Vestavia Hills Civic Center and the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

The public buildings will close at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 23, and remain closed through Thursday, Dec. 25. Then they will close again at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and remain closed through Jan. 1.