Vestavia Chamber to host Viva Vestavia XVII

× Expand Viva Vestavia XVII

Vestavia Hills Civic Center Ballroom, located at 1090 Montgomery Highway, will host the upcoming Viva Vestavia XVII event on Jan. 23 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The event, organized by the Vestavia Chamber, will showcase offerings from 22 Vestavia restaurants, allowing attendees to savor sample-sized portions of their signature dishes.

Tickets for the event are priced at $50, and all proceeds will contribute to the Vestavia Hills Chamber Foundation. This foundation is dedicated to providing scholarships for Vestavia Hills High School seniors and supporting the chamber’s capital funds.

Tickets can be purchased at vestaviahills.org.