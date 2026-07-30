Vestavia chamber luncheon features schools superintendent

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce will host its August monthly luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 3775 Crosshaven Drive, as part of the chamber's 2026 "Luncheon on Tour" series.

Networking begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by the program at noon. This month's featured speaker is Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Freeman, who will share an update on the state of the school system with local business and community leaders.

The chamber's monthly luncheons have been rotating among different venues this year while renovations are underway at Vestavia Country Club.

Reservations are $25 in advance or $30 for late registrations. Pre-registration is required through the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce.

For more information or to register, visit business.vestaviahills.org.