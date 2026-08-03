Vestavia chamber launches women's business networking group

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce will launch The Hills Collective, a new networking community for women in business, on Friday, Aug. 14, at the Magnolia Room in Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

Networking begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by a speaker panel at 9 a.m. featuring Jessica Jeffcoat of Magnolia Soap & Bath, Jamie Black of Black Family Restaurants/McDonald's and Lindy Cleveland of Unless U.

The inaugural gathering is designed to connect women in business while offering insights from local leaders on entrepreneurship, leadership and professional growth.

The event will be held at 1090 Montgomery Highway. Admission is free for Vestavia Hills Chamber members and $10 for nonmembers.

Registration is available at business.vestaviahills.org/events/details/be-bold-women-in-business-event-8474.