Vestavia celebrates Veterans Day

Neal Embry Starnes Media
Joe Brasher, National Guard, receives an honorary pin at the New Merkel House on Nov. 10.
Neal Embry Starnes Media
A Vestavia Hills High School choir performs at the Salute to Veterans service on Nov. 9.
Neal Embry Starnes Media
Three young men take the U.S. Navy's oath of enlistment at the Salute to Veterans service on Nov. 9.
Neal Embry Starnes Media
Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry receives an honorary pin on behalf of his son, Dr. Stuart Curry, a retired Air Force captain, at the pinning ceremony on Nov. 10 at New Merkel House.
Neal Embry Starnes Media
Capt. Greg Cook (ret.), U.S. Air Force, receives his honorary pin at New Merkel House on Nov. 10.
Neal Embry Starnes Media
SPC Tricia Reynolds (ret.), U.S. Army, receives her honorary pin at New Merkel House on Nov. 10.
Neal Embry Starnes Media
Staff Sgt. Eddie Mauter (ret.), U.S. Army, WWII, a Purple Heart recipient, receives his honorary pin at the Pinning Ceremony at New Merkel House on Nov. 10.
Neal Embry Starnes Media
Sgt. Lewis Eberdt (ret.), U.S. Army, receives his honorary pin at the Pinning Ceremony at the New Merkel House on Nov. 10.
Neal Embry Starnes Media
Capt. Alan Dane (ret.), U.S. Air Force, receives his honorary pin at the Pinning Ceremony at the New Merkel House on Nov. 10.
Neal Embry Starnes Media
Veterans watch the Pinning Ceremony at New Merkel House on Nov. 10.
Neal Embry Starnes Media
Jacob Pflasterer reads a card written to veterans by the "Gratitude Group" of fifth grade students at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.
Neal Embry Starnes Media
Members of the 5th grade "Gratitude Group" of Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights greet veterans at the Veteran Pinning Ceremony at the New Merkel House on Nov. 10.
The city of Vestavia Hills celebrated Veterans Day with two events, the Salute to Veterans service at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church on Nov. 9 and the Veteran Pinning Ceremony at New Merkel House on Nov. 10.