Vestavia celebrates Veterans Day

× 1 of 12 Expand Neal Embry Starnes Media Joe Brasher, National Guard, receives an honorary pin at the New Merkel House on Nov. 10. × 2 of 12 Expand Neal Embry Starnes Media A Vestavia Hills High School choir performs at the Salute to Veterans service on Nov. 9. × 3 of 12 Expand Neal Embry Starnes Media Three young men take the U.S. Navy's oath of enlistment at the Salute to Veterans service on Nov. 9. × 4 of 12 Expand Neal Embry Starnes Media Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry receives an honorary pin on behalf of his son, Dr. Stuart Curry, a retired Air Force captain, at the pinning ceremony on Nov. 10 at New Merkel House. × 5 of 12 Expand Neal Embry Starnes Media Capt. Greg Cook (ret.), U.S. Air Force, receives his honorary pin at New Merkel House on Nov. 10. × 6 of 12 Expand Neal Embry Starnes Media SPC Tricia Reynolds (ret.), U.S. Army, receives her honorary pin at New Merkel House on Nov. 10. × 7 of 12 Expand Neal Embry Starnes Media Staff Sgt. Eddie Mauter (ret.), U.S. Army, WWII, a Purple Heart recipient, receives his honorary pin at the Pinning Ceremony at New Merkel House on Nov. 10. × 8 of 12 Expand Neal Embry Starnes Media Sgt. Lewis Eberdt (ret.), U.S. Army, receives his honorary pin at the Pinning Ceremony at the New Merkel House on Nov. 10. × 9 of 12 Expand Neal Embry Starnes Media Capt. Alan Dane (ret.), U.S. Air Force, receives his honorary pin at the Pinning Ceremony at the New Merkel House on Nov. 10. × 10 of 12 Expand Neal Embry Starnes Media Veterans watch the Pinning Ceremony at New Merkel House on Nov. 10. × 11 of 12 Expand Neal Embry Starnes Media Jacob Pflasterer reads a card written to veterans by the "Gratitude Group" of fifth grade students at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights. × 12 of 12 Expand Neal Embry Starnes Media Members of the 5th grade "Gratitude Group" of Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights greet veterans at the Veteran Pinning Ceremony at the New Merkel House on Nov. 10. Prev Next

The city of Vestavia Hills celebrated Veterans Day with two events, the Salute to Veterans service at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church on Nov. 9 and the Veteran Pinning Ceremony at New Merkel House on Nov. 10.