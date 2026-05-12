Vestavia business nominated for Shelby County Small Business Awards

Vestavia Hills-based Galactic Employer Services is among the businesses nominated for recognition at the 14th annual Shelby County Small Business Awards Luncheon on May 20 at The Grande Hall in Columbiana.

Presented by Central State Bank, the luncheon celebrates the positive impact small businesses have on Shelby County communities and the local economy. The event is co-hosted by Calera Main Street, Columbiana Main Street, Montevallo Main Street, the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce and The Shelby County Chamber.

During the luncheon, nominees in five categories will be recognized based on criteria including longevity, employee growth, sales growth, response to adversity and community involvement.

Mitt Schroeder, chief executive officer of Central State Bank, also will speak about the company’s history and growth since its founding in Calera in 1916.

The event begins May 20 at The Grande Hall in the Old Mill Square facility in Columbiana. Tickets are $25 for investors and participants of host organizations and $35 for future investors or participants. Reserved tables and showcase sponsorship opportunities also are available.

Reservations are encouraged by May 15. For more information, contact The Shelby County Chamber at 205-663-4542 or info@shelbychamber.org.