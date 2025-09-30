City leaders defend $1.2 million southern gateway improvements

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Vestav This 15-foot-tall, 130-foot-long wall sign is proposed as a new sign to welcome people into Vestavia Hills, Alabama, along U.S. 31 near the city's border with Hoover, Alabama.

Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes on Monday night defended a proposal for the city to spend nearly $1.2 million for new signs, landscaping and drainage improvements at the southern gateway to the city along U.S. 31.

His comments came during a special City Council work session that was called after the proposal drew criticism from some people in the community who said that was too much money to spend on this project and that there are more important needs in the community.

Downes said there is more to the southern gateway project than some people realize.

It would include a 15-foot-tall, 130-foot-long wall with “Vestavia Hills” written on it running parallel with U.S. 31. Also being proposed is another sign bearing the city’s name across the street by the Chevron gasoline station that would be visible to people exiting Interstate 65 North.

The plan also includes additional landscaping by the Chevron gasoline station, in a new median strip on U.S. 31 and on both sides of the highway, Downes said.

Additionally, some of the stormwater drainage structures on ALDOT right of way in that area are broken and not functioning properly, so this project includes some drainage improvements designed to get water flowing where it’s supposed to go in a more direct manner and hopefully keep it from pooling on the roadway, said Lori Beth Kearley, the city’s public works director.

× 1 of 2 Expand Image courtesy of city of Vestav Stormwater drainage structures near the intersection of Interstate 65 and U.S. 31 are slated for improvements as part of the city's proposed southern gateway improvement project. × 2 of 2 Expand Image courtesy of city of Vestav Stormwater drainage structures near the intersection of Interstate 65 and U.S. 31 are slated for improvements as part of the city's proposed southern gateway improvement project. Prev Next

About 100 feet of the chain link fence behind the current temple sign structure at the intersection is proposed to be removed and replaced with a black vinyl fence, and the area behind the proposed 15-foot-tall wall will be backfilled with compacted soil to provide a better base for future development, Downes said.

This project has been in the works essentially since August 2022 when the city purchased the former Days Inn property and demolished the hotel in an effort to improve the looks and safety of that section of town, he said.

“This is more than a sign,” Downes said. “It’s more than just a simple wall. It leads to future development. It leads to a better drainage infrastructure system. It leads to better impressions coming into the city center. It’s more than just any one component of all this — much more.”

The city held a “community charette” in March 2023 that examined potential redevelopment options at the former Days Inn site and took community input on ways to improve the aesthetics of the lower U.S. 31 area. Nearly 200 people opened the online document that came out of that community meeting, and of several dozen who commented, most indicated a desire for the city to move forward with beautifying that area, Downe said.

It’s also something the City Council has prioritized in its strategic planning sessions the past couple of years.

The city only has control of the 3.55-acre former Days Inn site, but owners of other nearby private property have signed onto the improvement plan for that corridor as partners, giving a total of 9-10 acres that is part of the improvement plans, Downes said.

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Vestav This map shows the southern gateway improvement area along U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The city also is working with the Alabama Department of Transportation on ideas to improve the landscaping in the U.S. 31 right of way which ALDOT controls, he said.

Steve Issis, the owner of the Issis & Sons furniture store that formerly was located near the intersection of Interstate 65 and U.S. 31, gave the city an easement on which to build its wall because ALDOT didn’t want the wall sign on the public right of way, Downes said.

Some residents have commented on social media that the money being spent on this project would be better spent on other stormwater projects, sidewalk projects or air conditioning upgrades for Vestavia Hills schools.

Jackie Alexander, who lives in the area, told council members Monday night she’d rather the council first look at more foundational issues like stormwater problems.

Downes said this project is not being done in lieu of other stormwater, sidewalk or paving projects that were planned. It’s being done in addition to those projects because the city has been doing so well financially the past eight years, he said. Growing sales tax revenues have made it possible, he said.

Councilwoman Kimberly Cook said it’s a very intentional, well-though-out project, and Mayor Ashley Curry said it’s a positive move.

“As a 40-year resident on that side of town, this was sorely needed,” Curry said. “If it serves to further the development of lower 31, it’s well worth the investment.”

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Vestav This map shows the area along U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, near the intersection of U.S. 31 and Interstate 65, as it stood in 2022.

Councilman George Pierce noted there’s also a new gateway sign in Cahaba Heights and coming off U.S. 280 into Cahaba Heights and gateway improvements planned for Liberty Park as well.

Celia Anthony, a resident who was involved with the planning of the temple structure that sits at that gateway now, said that while she appreciates the beautification efforts, she was concerned the new modern sign might not blend well with the existing temple structure and that it might be time for it to be replaced.

Downes said former Vestavia Hills Mayor Sara Wuska and members of the Vestavia Hills Beautification Board were adamant that they didn’t want the existing temple structure to be removed. Instead, the plan is to leave it where it is, refurbish it and repaint it, Downes said.

The contract with Gillespie Construction for the southern gateway improvement project originally was set for a vote on Sept. 22. That vote was postponed to allow for more public discussion and feedback, and the vote now is scheduled to occur on Oct. 13.