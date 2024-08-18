Vestaiva Hills City Council to hold work session on fiscal 2025 budget Monday

The Vestavia Hills City Council has a work session scheduled for 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, to discuss the city’s proposed fiscal 2025 budget.

The $116 million budget proposed by City Manager Jeff Downes at the Aug. 12 City Council meeting includes a 3% cost-of-living raise for city employees, more than $23 million in capital projects and $7.4 million to pay off debt.

The proposed $73.2 million general fund budget marks a 10.3% increase over the fiscal 2024 budget passed a year ago and would be the largest general fund budget in the city’s history if approved by the council.

Some proposed projects covered in the budget include the pedestrian bridge over U.S. 31 near Wald Park, $2 million worth of road repaving projects, almost $1 million for a fire training facility, sidewalks, road projects and stormwater drainage projects.

For more highlights of the budget, see this story from the Aug. 12 City Council meeting. The entire fiscal 2025 budget, including comprehensive charts and summaries for all city departments, is available on the Vestavia Hills website, vhal.org, under the Government menu and the FY25 Draft Budget sub-menu for public review. See it here.