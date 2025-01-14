Vestavia senior citizens 55+ invited on Massachusetts sightseeing trip

× Expand Image from Vestavia Hills Park and Recreation Department Facebook page

The Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Diamond Tours for a Massachusetts sightseeing trip for adults ages 55 and older.

The trip is scheduled for June 17-25 and includes visits to Boston, Salem and Cape Ann, Massachusetts.

The cost is $1,195 per person when sharing a room with another senior and includes lodging, activities and some meals. A $75 deposit is due by Jan. 30.

For more information or to sign up to go, contact Sandi Wilson at swilson@vhal.org.