Vestavia senior citizens 55+ invited on Massachusetts sightseeing trip

×
Image from Vestavia Hills Park and Recreation Department Facebook page
The Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Diamond Tours for a Massachusetts sightseeing trip for adults ages 55 and older.
The trip is scheduled for June 17-25 and includes visits to Boston, Salem and Cape Ann, Massachusetts.
The cost is $1,195 per person when sharing a room with another senior and includes lodging, activities and some meals. A $75 deposit is due by Jan. 30.
For more information or to sign up to go, contact Sandi Wilson at swilson@vhal.org.