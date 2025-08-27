Vercher, DeMarco headed for Vestavia Hills City Council runoff

× Expand Photos courtesy of the candidates Michael Vercher, left and Brian DeMarco are headed for a Sept. 23 runoff for Vestavia Hills City Council Place 3.

Two candidates for Vestavia Hills City Council are headed for a runoff in September after results from Tuesday’s municipal election showed neither winning the majority vote.

Michael Vercher and Brian DeMarco will vie for Council Place 3 on Sept. 23.

Vercher led the three-way race with 2,098 votes (39.35%), followed by DeMarco with 1,731 votes (32.47%). Jacob Pugh finished third with 1,502 votes (28.17%).

A runoff is required when no candidate receives 50 percent, plus one vote.

“I have never been more proud of my city than tonight,” DeMarco said Tuesday night. “Seeing how many people showed up compared to state and even national elections is just a fantastic turnout. I am really proud of everyone who showed up today to vote.”

While he had hoped for a clearer result, DeMarco said his campaign would stay the course.

“I have never been in a runoff before, but I am not planning on changing my campaign moving forward,” he said. “I am proud of the way I ran things up until this point, and I plan to continue with much of the same going into the runoff.”

DeMarco’s platform includes a focus on infrastructure, stormwater runoff, school board appointments and sidewalk improvements.

Similarly, Vercher expressed gratitude to voters and said he is excited to continue the campaign.

“I am really looking forward to getting into the details of the runoff,” he said. “I have never been involved in an election, but I plan to keep my campaign the same moving forward.”

A focus for Vercher’s campaign is working with the current council and mayor to keep Vestavia moving forward.

“I am pleased I was able to get enough support to have a runoff, and I look forward to hopefully being put in a position after the runoff to serve the city in a council seat,” Vercher said.

Pugh, who placed third, said he was proud of the effort he put in and the tone of the race overall.

“I am proud of the way all three of us ran the campaign,” Pugh said. “I enjoyed getting to know those guys and meeting them. I think both Brian and Mike are quality individuals, and the city will be in great hands regardless.”

Pugh noted that he knocked on roughly 2,000 doors during the campaign and had no regrets.

“Obviously it wasn’t the outcome I was hoping for, but I look forward to seeing how voters support the runoff and the candidate they choose,” he said.

Paul Head previously served in Council Place No. 3 and did not seek re-election for the next term.

Cook wins Place 2

In Council Place No. 2, incumbent Kimberly Cook was re-elected with 3,496 votes (65.15%), defeating Karl Julian, who received 1,870 votes (34.85%).

Cook said on Wednesday she wanted to thank her “100 Strong,” referring to her army of grassroots supporters who did hard work of reaching out to voters “person to person” in an effort to get them to the polls.

“I am proud of the strong turnout — almost as strong as in 2016, when I ran the first time,” Cook said. “Messages of positive ideas, support for our schools and working for the prosperity of all is what wins races. This is what makes a city great.”

Cook said this particular race gave her a chance to find new ways to connect with voters and helped her discover new ideas and questions to answer.

“I am energized to work with a strong team to deliver results for the city I love,” she said. “The voters have entrusted me with a mission, and I will work to see it accomplished. The Bible says God ordains leaders and government to prosper the people, and I give honor to Him for giving me this work to do. Soli Deo gloria.”

Cook challenged voters to focus in the next four weeks before the runoff on selecting the person who would best work with the four council members already chosen.

“Vestavia Hills will prosper when we have a team that works together for the good of all, and when the citizens engage to pick the right people to lead,” Cook said. “This happened in 2016, and I am confident it will happen in 2025.”

Julian said the results of Tuesday’s election were not what he hoped for, but he remained proud of his campaign.

“I knew it was a longshot, but it was something I felt like I needed to do when I decided to run, and I am really glad that I did,” Julian said. “We had a great voter turnout, and it was really encouraging that roughly 35 percent of the voters supported me.”

In Places 1 and 4, Rusty Weaver and Ali Pitcher were unopposed and have been certified to the council.

Canvassing of Tuesday’s results will take place Sept. 2 at noon in the council chamber at City Hall.

Read about the results of the mayor's race between incumbent Ashley Curry and former Vestavia Hills police officer Richard Cheatwood.

Here are the complete, but unofficial vote totals in all the races, presented by the Vestavia Hills City Clerk's Office.

Mayor

Richard Cheatwood — 717 votes (13%)

Ashley Curry — 4,662 votes (87%)

Council Place 2

Kimberly Cook — 3,496 votes (65%)

Karl Julian — 1,870 votes (35%)

Council Place 3