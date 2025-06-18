Ventriloquist Gene Cordova to perform at Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

× Expand Photo from Gene Cordova website Ventriloquist and comedian Gene Cordova

Ventriloquist and comedian Gene Cordova on Thursday is putting on two shows at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

Cordova’s 2025 show, done in conjunction with the summer reading program, is called “The Art of Puppetry and Ventriloquism” and is deisgned to give the audience a funny glimpse behind the curtain of puppetry and ventriloquism.

‘I’ll show the kids some of the secrets of talking without moving their lips and encourage them to be creative,” Cordova said on his website. “The audience will enjoy a variety of puppet styles and learn how to create voices and learn the basics of puppet manipulation. All crafted in a hilarious show with lots participation.”

The shows at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest on Thursday are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The shows will last about 45 minutes.