US Rep Gary Palmer to give 2026 Washington update April 6

× Expand VESTAVIA HILLS POLICE FOUNDATION LUNCHEON

U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer of Alabama's Sixth Congressional District will be giving his annual Washington update in a joint address to seven chambers of commerce on April 6.

His address is scheduled to take place in a luncheon at The Pelham Civic Complex & Ice Arena at 500 Amphitheater Road from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Palmer plans to provide attendees with an update on the issues facing Congress this year.

The luncheon is jointly sponsored by the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, The Shelby County Chamber, Homewood Chamber of Commerce, Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce and North Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.

The cost to attend, which includes lunch, is $35 per person for members of any of those chambers and $45 for non-members. Corporate tables for six people can be reserved for $220 per table. Registration is open til April 2, but as of March 17, there were only 40 seats left, according to a representative of The Shelby County Chamber, which is handling the reservations. Make a reservation here.