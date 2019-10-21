Updates coming to City Center

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. A construction crew from DNR Masonry works to create a new fountain structure at the Vestavia Hills City Center, which is undergoing several renovations.

Soon, renovations to the common area outside Planet Fitness at the Vestavia Hills City Center will be complete, with seating areas, large TVs and new lighting.

Fred McFadden with KPR, the property manager for the City Center, said string lights will be hung overhead, along with a seating area and large TVs, allowing residents to enjoy cooler weather outside, along with the several restaurants in the vicinity. Crews are also moving planters and the fountain, as well as performing structural reinforcement.

McFadden also said they are close to closing deals for two tenants to fill the old Rite Aid space. The building, he said, will be renovated and split into two separate properties, which will be distinct in nature.

The hope is to have the businesses move in by early spring 2020, with the tenants expected to be announced in or around November.

In addition to those new businesses, McFadden said the group is talking to food and beverage companies for the courtyard area. The group has also spent time renovating existing businesses, painting the Publix and Stein Mart areas and making improvements in other areas.

New businesses have also joined the area, such as Hotworx and Your Kids Urgent Care, the second of two children’s pediatric clinics to come to the city this fall. The urgent care was expected to open in late October. Both of those businesses are located in the Publix shopping center.

The Vestavia Voice will report on the new Rite Aid tenant when the news becomes public.