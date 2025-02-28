Unlocking the market: How Michelle Creamer became one of Vestavia Hills' top real estate agents

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Michelle Creamer. a real estate leader in Vestavia and the 280 corridor, poses in a model home in Vestavia Hills, Ala. on Jan. 23, 2025.

Focusing on the small details and having a strong work ethic have helped Michelle Creamer become one of Vestavia's leading real estate agents.

“I think to be successful it is very important to know your product extremely well,” Creamer said. “I know Vestavia backward and forward. I have lived here so long. There is no secret recipe to real estate. It is all about good old-fashioned hard work, and I have a really strong work ethic. I also think going a little bit extra for your clients helps. If I know there is an important milestone in their lives, I will drop something off for them and let them know I am thinking of them. Personal touches really matter.”

Creamer was honored in January by ARC Realty for her record-breaking $60 million in sales, including $49.5 million in Vestavia Hills, in 2024.

“It was so wonderful being recognized for breaking a company record,” Creamer said. “I have just been very blessed over the years.”

GETTING HER START

Creamer first obtained her real estate license in 2002 while working for a Birmingham-based nonprofit.

“I got my license while I was working for them because we bought and sold properties relating to adults with developmental disabilities,” Creamer said. “I got involved with real estate because it was one of my job duties, but I didn’t start selling real estate until 2014 when I started working full time for ARC Realty.”

Creamer describes ARC as a fantastic company to work for, with excellent leadership, training, marketing and administrative support.

Since 2014, Creamer has become one of Birmingham’s highest-producing real estate agents.

LOVE FOR VESTAVIA

Creamer focuses primarily on the Vestavia real estate market because it is a place she loves and has lived for more than 20 years.

“I have lived in Liberty Park for a long time,” Creamer said. “I raised both of my children here, and both of them went all the way through the school system. I think strong school systems, safe neighborhoods, and access to shopping, restaurants, amenities and more are always factors that attract people to certain municipalities. I don’t think I would choose to live anywhere else.”

Due to her familiarity with Vestavia, Creamer said she focuses on consistent marketing in the neighborhood where she lives.

“I am very consistent with the marketing in my neighborhood because I know it like the back of my hand,” Creamer said. “I think you stick with what you know and sell that really well.”

EMBRACING PERSONAL TOUCH

While technology continues to evolve, Creamer believes that part of the personal touch with her clients involves a familiar face and in-person interactions.

“I still love to pick up the phone and speak to people, but I guess that shows how old I am,” Creamer said. “I know a lot of younger people out there are all about what they see on Facebook and some of the other apps, and I do utilize those, but I think it is also just as important to drop by someone’s house and talk to them face to face. Or, to pick up the phone and talk to them over the phone. I think those things will never go out of style, and people still really appreciate that.”

Creamer also immerses herself in her community by supporting various local events and school functions.

“I love supporting anything local because I value the community that I live in,” Creamer said. “That is really important to me—to support school functions or an event that is happening in the community because this is also my home, and I want to see it thrive. It is easy to sell properties in a place that personally means so much to me. Since so many people move to Liberty Park from all across the country and beyond, internet marketing tools are integral to my business.”

As a result of some of her marketing techniques and tools, HGTV recently selected one of Creamer’s properties to showcase on one of its shows.

“I had a house on the lake with a pool, and through some of the marketing that I do, HGTV saw it and showcased the kitchen of the house,” Creamer said.

MARKET CHALLENGES

While Creamer admits the market has its current set of challenges, she anticipates the housing inventory will likely be as tight as it was in 2024.

“With rates higher than they have been in recent years, both buyers and sellers seem to be sitting on the sidelines, which has slowed the market down,” Creamer said. “While some properties in the hottest Birmingham real estate areas are still seeing multiple offers, the market has started to restabilize, so it will be interesting to see what happens over the next few years.”

Creamer observes that homeowners who have low interest rates seem to be “sitting tight” at the moment.

“If and when rates do start to come down, all the buyers on the sidelines will be ready to pounce on those properties, which may push prices even higher since current inventory remains limited,” Creamer said.

ADVICE FOR NEW AGENTS

For those interested in getting their start in real estate, Creamer advises that new agents may not understand that it is not as easy as it seems.

“Agents spend a lot of time and money cultivating relationships, building a book of repeat business, planning, marketing, networking, technology and so much more,” Creamer said. “There is a tremendous amount of work that goes into each transaction from contract to close, and each one has its share of unique issues and challenges.”

Creamer said her thoughts on the recent National Association of Realtors settlement are that it resulted in a more transparent explanation and options regarding agent compensation.

“Buyers are now required to sign an acknowledgment before viewing properties, which states that broker compensation is fully negotiable and not set by law,” Creamer said.

As she continues selling homes, Creamer said she truly delights in her job.

“I just really enjoy it,” Creamer said. “It is really hard work, but I think putting in that hard work, you get to see a lot of rewards.”

Creamer has developed many long-lasting relationships with her buyers and sellers, something she works to maintain each day.

“I am honored to be involved in such an important part of their lives,” Creamer said. “I also love when they reach back out to me several years later as their life circumstances change and they want me to help with their next move. No matter if I am selling luxury homes or properties for first-time homebuyers, each transaction is unique, and I enjoy the challenges that each transaction presents.”