Unless U and Post Place welcome new facility dog

The staff and students at Unless U and Post Place in Vestavia Hills welcomed their new facility dog, CJ, to the team on Friday, Aug. 9 at Unless U's main campus.

Kelly Schaeffer, of FIDOS Facility Dogs—an organization that trains and offers consultation services related to therapy dogs, gave a presentation about CJ's journey, and the official transition of CJ from the handlers at FIDOS Facility Dogs to the handlers of Unless U and Post Place closed the ceremony.

Unless U is a nonprofit organization that offers continuing education opportunities to adults with developmental disabilities. At its Post Place campus, located on Chestnut Street in Vestavia Hills, Unless U offers small-group academic, life skills, social skills and fine arts instructional services.