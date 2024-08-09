Unless U and Post Place welcome new facility dog

1 of 10
Students and staff at Unless U and Post Place and members of the community gather for a celebration for CJ, the new facility dog for Unless U and Post Place, at Unless U’s main campus on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
CJ, the new facility dog for Unless U and Post Place, lays patiently as Kelly Schaeffer speaks about his journey during a celebration at Unless U’s main campus on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Lindy Cleveland, the executive director at Unless U, speaks during a celebration for CJ, the new facility dog for Unless U and Post Place, at Unless U’s main campus on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
The staff at FIDOS Facility Dogs and the new handlers for CJ, Unless U and Post Place’s new facility dog, pose for a photograph at Unless U’s main campus on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Celebration for CJ, the new facility dog for Unless U and Post Place, at Unless U’s main campus on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
Kelly Schaeffer, owner of FIDOS Facility Dogs, talks about the journey of CJ, a standard poodle that went through the training program at FIDOS, during a celebration for CJ as the new facility dog for Unless U and Post Place at Unless U’s main campus on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.
The staff and students at Unless U and Post Place in Vestavia Hills welcomed their new facility dog, CJ, to the team on Friday, Aug. 9 at Unless U's main campus.
Kelly Schaeffer, of FIDOS Facility Dogs—an organization that trains and offers consultation services related to therapy dogs, gave a presentation about CJ's journey, and the official transition of CJ from the handlers at FIDOS Facility Dogs to the handlers of Unless U and Post Place closed the ceremony.
Unless U is a nonprofit organization that offers continuing education opportunities to adults with developmental disabilities. At its Post Place campus, located on Chestnut Street in Vestavia Hills, Unless U offers small-group academic, life skills, social skills and fine arts instructional services.