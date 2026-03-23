University of Alabama president to speak to Jefferson, Shelby County alumni in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Peter Mohler is president at the University of Alabama.

University of Alabama President Peter Mohler is scheduled to speak to the Jefferson County and and Shelby County chapters of the University of Alabama National Alumni Association in Vestavia Hills in April.

Mohler’s talk is set for Tuesday, April, 14, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center at 1973 Merryvale Road. The talk is open to the public.

Mohler became president of the University of Alabama in July of last year. Before that, he spent nearly 15 years at Ohio State University, where he most recently served as executive vice president for research, innovation and knowledge and as chief scientific officer of the Wexner Medical Center.

In 2023, he served as acting president of Ohio State, leading one of the nation’s largest public universities with more than 60,000 students across 15 colleges.

Mohler earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Wake Forest University in 1995, followed by a doctorate in cell and molecular physiology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2000. He completed a Howard Hughes Medical Institute postdoctoral fellowship at Duke University.

Mohler has been named a Pew Scholar in biomedical sciences, an Outstanding Investigator by the American Heart Association and an Outstanding Investigator by the National Institutes of Health. His work advances translational research and fosters partnerships that connect discovery with real-world outcomes