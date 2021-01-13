UAB AD gives update on Protective Stadium

× Expand Steve Wood UAB Photo

During a conversation with the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 12, UAB Athletic Director Mark Ingram gave an update on Protective Stadium, the soon-to-be new home of UAB Blazer football beginning this fall.

Ingram said sales for season tickets are going very well so far, with all suites sold out. Ingram also gave information about season tickets and how fans can choose their seats at the new, 41,000-seat stadium located next to Topgolf in downtown Birmingham.

Ingram said the stadium will include 24 suites, a beautiful press box and a scoreboard almost as wide as the field itself. There will also be a beautiful plaza for fans.

Ingram was honest and told those viewing that UAB is not trying to compete with the University of Alabama or Auburn University when it comes to football, often trying to schedule their games at a time when those schools do not play so fans in the Birmingham area can go to a UAB game and still watch Alabama and/or Auburn.

Ingram said those interested in purchasing season tickets can fill out a letter of intent or continue pre-existing season ticket memberships. Allocation groups are split into four groups. UAB Athletics Every Loyal Society Members, who commit to a $25,000 or more pledge through Blazer Boosters, are in the first group to be able to choose their seats. The second group includes active Blazer Boosters members, which requires a minimum $50 contribution. The third group is reserved for those renewing their season tickets and the fourth group is for new season ticket holders.

Season tickets are available at affordable prices, Ingram said, ranging from $75 for “family zone” seats to $200 for stadium club and suite seats, though the latter is sold out. That price secures tickets for six home games, Ingram said.

With plans for tailgates on an Uptown rooftop across the street, the inclusion of food trucks and more, Ingram said the stadium will be a great addition to the city of Birmingham.

“There won’t be a stadium that’s nicer than Protective Stadium,” Ingram said.

There are 7,000 parking spaces ready, and a 400-car lot will be located across the street, Ingram said.

UAB staff is working to ensure the stadium will also be safe, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you’re willing to go to the grocery store, we hope you’d come to one of our games,” Ingram said.

In other UAB updates, Ingram said men’s golf is ranked fifth in the nation and both basketball teams are off to a good start.

“We’re trying to be great in everything we do,” Ingram said.

Greatness could be used to describe the Blazer football team since they returned to play in 2017, as they have won two C-USA conference championships and have been dominant at home, Ingram said. After being shut down in 2014, football has been very successful, Ingram said.

Eleven percent of roughly 400 student-athletes are international, Ingram said, and the school now has 11 women’s sports and seven men’s sports.