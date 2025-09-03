UA senior associate athletics director to speak to Vestavia chamber

× Expand Burns McNeill

Burns McNeill, the senior associate athletics director at the University of Alabama, is scheduled to be the guest speaker at the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Vestavia Country Club on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

McNeill has been the senior associate athletics director for development since July 2021. Prior to that, he spent three years as the assistant athletic director for development and six years over major gifts for the Crimson Tide Foundation. He also served four years as assistant director for the North Carolina State University Athletics’ Wolfpack Club.

Networking for Tuesday’s luncheon is set to begin at 11:30 a.m., and the buffet line opens then as well. The program is scheduled to start at noon. The cost to attend is $25 through 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4. After that time, the cost rises to $30. Make a reservation here.