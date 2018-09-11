UA golf coach speaks to Vestavia chamber

× Expand Neal Embry University of Alabama Men’s Golf Coach Jay Seawell speaks to the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 11.

The University of Alabama Men’s Golf Coach, Jay Seawell, asked the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce what made Bryant-Denny Stadium or Jordan-Hare Stadium such a positive place to play for Alabama and Auburn’s football teams, respectively.

The field is the same. Players on both teams sleep in hotels. In almost every aspect, the game is the same, whether at home or away. However, Seawell said, it’s the fans at the home stadium that make the difference.

“There’s an energy that brings energy to people,” Seawell said. “... When you bring people alongside people, they bring energy.”

Seawell is an accomplished head coach, having won two national championships in 16 years, along with winning four Southeastern Conference golf championships and finishing second twice. However, he gives the credit to the young men he’s coached.

“I get to stand here because of what young men have done,” Seawell said. “... People are what make people go. I stand here today on the shoulders of a lot of men.”

While golf is mostly seen as an individual sport, Seawell said his team’s success comes because they’ve not only bought into their own personal goals, but into each other as well.

Coming out of high school, Bobby Wyatt, Justin Thomas and Cory Whitsett could’ve played collegiate golf anywhere they desired, Seawell said. The trio were a part of Alabama’s national championship teams, along with Trey Mullinax.

For Mullinax, though, Seawell said his road to being a national champion wasn’t as easy.

While Mullinax had great potential, he was struggling in the classroom and on the golf course, Seawell said. However, his teammates helped him overcome, Seawell said.

Wyatt made Mullinax go to class, while Whitsett and Thomas took him out on the range to improve his game. Eventually, Mullinax became the number one college golf player in the country during his senior year, and was named a national Academic All-American, graduating with a GPA above 3.6, Seawell said.

“Just because somebody might not have [his] stuff together doesn’t mean he can’t be a star,” Seawell said.

Golf teams, and businesses, Seawell said, are successful because of the people they hire and the people they inspire.

Speaking on the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and referencing the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, Seawell said he teaches his players to train themselves to be men who run toward “the bomb.”

“Bombs will go off,” Seawell said. “... We’re always going to be running away unless we train our mind.”

Seawell finished his speech by telling the crowd to invest in people, and when competing with others for success, to not make it personal.

Before he stepped away, of course, Seawell said, “Roll Tide.”

