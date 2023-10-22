U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Hoover, 1 of 9 Republicans vying for House Speaker

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Alabama, speaks with people after giving a "Washington update" to several Birmingham area chambers of commerce at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, April 11, 2022.

U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, a Hoover resident who represents Alabama’s Sixth Congressional District, on Sunday announced he will join the list of Republicans seeking to be the next speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

He is one of nine Republicans who met a Sunday noon deadline of announcing their interest in the position, according to several national news outlets. Others were Jack Berman of Michigan, Byron Donalds of Florida, Tom Enner of Minnesota, Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, Mike Johnson of Louisiana, Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania, Austin Scott of Georgia and Pete Sessions of Texas.

House Republicans have been trying to elect a new speaker ever since Speaker Kevin McCarthy from California was ousted from the position on Oct. 3.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise withdrew his candidacy on Oct. 12, and Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio lost a third vote on Friday after failing to get the 217 votes needed for a simple majority if every member votes.

Palmer released a statement on Sunday, explaining his reason for getting into the race. Here is his statement in its entirety:

"Because of reckless government policies, Americans across the country are struggling to make ends meet, to afford groceries, gas and other everyday necessities. Families are worried about the safety of their children because our cities are riddled with crime and fentanyl is flooding across our borders. Americans are anxious about the future because out-of-control spending threatens to bankrupt our nation. Additionally, weak leadership has jeopardized our national security.

All of this is happening at a time when our nation is the most divided it has been in nearly 160 years.

If we ignore these issues, America will decline into the footnotes of history. This doesn’t need to be our future, but how do we change our course? It starts with steady, conservative leadership.

That’s what Republicans can offer the country if we come together and unite behind new leadership and a common vision in the House of Representatives focusing on the things that matter to the American people. The things that matter to our future.

The Republican majority must be willing to make the reforms necessary to ensure fiscal responsibility and restore people’s faith in their government – and in us as their elected representatives. We cannot do this until we are united as Republicans and get back to serving the people who sent us to Washington to defend and advance their interests and not our own.

The American people are desperate for authentic leadership, leaders who will work to move the nation forward. As Republicans, we must show a contrast. There is a distinct difference between our vision for a prosperous and strong America and the vision of the Democrats that has done so much harm. This is why I decided to step forward in the race for Speaker of the House. To do what I can to put our differences behind us and unite Republicans behind a clear path forward, so we can do our job for the benefit of the American people."

A forum for the nine candidates is scheduled for Monday, and a vote is scheduled for Tuesday to narrow down the list of candidates, according to National Public Radio.