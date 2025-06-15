U.S. 31 to close temporarily for pedestrian bridge installation

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson This pedestrian bridge is set to be installed over U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, between 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 22, 2025, and 6 a.m. on Monday, June 23, 2025.

The Alabama Department of Transportation will be closing both the northbound and southbound sides of U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills on Sunday night, June 22, for the installation of a new pedestrian bridge.

The bridge is being installed between Wald Park and the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. The road is scheduled to be shut down for up to 7½ hours between 10:30 p.m. Sunday, June 22, and 6 a.m. on Monday, June 23. Traffic will be rerouted.

The 177-foot-long pedestrian bridge has been in the works for 20 years. It features an elevator and stairs on the library side of the highway, and the project also includes about 300 feet of reconstructed sidewalks, an additional 280 feet of new sidewalk, and stairs to the library.

The bridge arrived on site about a month ago, and workers have spent the past month doing electrical and lighting work before the bridge is stretched across the highway.