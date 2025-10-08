U.S. 31 lane closures set for Thursday in Vestavia Hills

The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to temporarily close lanes on U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills Thursday to work on lighting for the new pedestrian bridge over U.S. 31.

The inside northbound lane will be closed between Waldridge Road and Round Hill Road between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and the outside northbound lane will be shut down from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., ALDOT said.

Motorists should consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times and observe work zone speed limits, ALDOT said.