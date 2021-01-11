Two longtime Vestavia Hills pastors announce retirement

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Shades Mountai Shades Mountain Baptist Pastor Danny Wood preaches in October 2020.

Two longtime Vestavia Hills pastors announced on Sunday, Jan. 11 that they would be retiring this year: Gary Furr at Vestavia Hills Baptist Church and Danny Wood at Shades Mountain Baptist Church.

Danny Wood

After more than 20 years serving as senior pastor at Shades Mountain Baptist Church, Danny Wood announced on Sunday, Jan. 11 that he would retire in August, the church announced on Facebook.

Here is the church’s post:

“Pastor Danny shared some big news this morning! At the close of his sermon, Danny announced that he will retire in August after more than 24 years of amazing ministry at Shades. We’re so grateful for his vision in leading our church to be a people that love Jesus, live missionally, give sacrificially, and treasure the Gospel.

He made this decision after many, many months of prayer and planning. This week, he’ll share details with our staff and deacons, and next Sunday he’ll share more about the transition. Please pray for Danny & Janice, and for our church family as we look to the exciting days ahead. God’s hand was on us in 2020 in extraordinary ways, and He will continue to walk with us as we strive together to be transformed people who influence our world for Christ!”

Gary Furr

Gary Furr has served Vestavia Hills Baptist Church for more than 27 years and has been a pastor for more than 40 years. Furr announced his forthcoming retirement, effective Feb. 28, on Sunday.

“It’s been a great journey,” Furr said in a Facebook post. “I look forward to the next chapter. God is good to us.”

In a message to the church, church leaders asked the congregation to continue to pray for Furr and his wife, as well as for the church as they “step into the future that God is preparing for us.