Two legislators representing parts of Vestavia Hills ousted

× Expand Photos courtesy of the candidates Winners in the May 19, 2026 Republican primary election included, from left, Scott Ortis in state Senate District 15, Lloyd Peeples in state House District 48, Jabo Waggoner in state Senate District 16 and Gary Palmer in the Sixth Congressional District.

Two legislators representing parts of Vestavia Hills in the state Legislature were defeated in Tuesday’s Republican primary election.

Scott Ortiz defeated incumbent state Sen. Dan Roberts in Senate District 15, and Lloyd Peeples upset state Rep. Jim Carns in House District 48.

Also, state Sen. Jabo Waggoner won against his Republican challenger Nate Carlson and will face Democrat Spencer Stone in the Nov. 3 general election for Senate District 16.

Meanwhile, U.S. Congressman Gary Palmer also handily defeated his Republican challenger, Case Dixon, and faces Democrat Keith Pilkington on Nov. 3.

See all the vote totals here:

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 15 (Republicans)

Scott Ortis 8,300 (52%)

Dan Roberts 7,643 (48%)

STATE SENATE DISTRICT 16 (Republicans)

J.T. “Jabo” Waggoner 7,695 (54%)

Nate Carlson 6,522 (46%)

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 48 (Republicans)

Lloyd Peeples 3,365 (56%)

Jim Carns 2,282 (28%)

William Wentowski 379 (6%)

6TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT (Republicans)

Gary Palmer 62,148 (81%)

Case Dixson 14,484 (19%)