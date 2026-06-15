Tweens can meet a live hive during beekeeping program at the library

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will host a special Tween Tuesday program on June 30 from 2-3 p.m. featuring Foxhound Bee Company.

Designed for students in third through sixth grades, the interactive session will explore the fascinating world of bees and beekeeping. Participants will learn how bees live and work, why pollinators are important and what goes into maintaining a healthy hive.

One of the highlights of the program will be a live hive demonstration, giving attendees an up-close look at honeybees and the environment they create.

The event is part of the library's summer Tween Tuesday series, which offers weekly activities and educational programs for older elementary-age children.

Registration is required and may be completed online or at the children's desk at Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.