Tween Tuesday serves up dinosaur-themed science and dessert

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will host a prehistoric-themed Tween Tuesday program on July 21 from 2-3 p.m. in the Community Room.

Designed for students entering third through sixth grade, "Dino Dirt Cake" combines science and snacks as participants learn about the Earth's layers while making their own dinosaur-themed dessert.

Each participant will create an edible dirt cake using Oreo cookies, chocolate pudding, milk and gummy dinosaurs as they explore basic geology concepts in a fun, hands-on setting.

Registration is required and may be completed at the children's desk or online at vestavialibrary.org/event/tween-tuesdays-dino-dirt-cake.

The free program is part of the library's weekly Tween Tuesday series, which offers interactive activities throughout the summer for students in grades 3-6.