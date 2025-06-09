Tuesday, June 10, is 1st day to qualify for Vestavia Hills 2025 election

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Hills City Council poses for a photo at the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Vestavia Country Club on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. From left are council members Paul Head and George Pierce, Mayor Ashley Curry and council members Rusty Weaver and Kimberly Cook.

Tuesday, June 10, is the first day candidates can qualify to run for Vestavia Hills mayor or City Council seats in the 2025 election

Candidates have two weeks to file qualifying papers, with the deadline being Tuesday, June 24. Vestavia Hills’ municipal election is Aug. 26. Residents will elect a mayor and people to fill four places on the City Council.

All council candidates run at large and represent the entire city. There are no City Council districts in Vestavia Hills. Instead, candidates must choose one of the four places to seek. The mayor serves as president of the City Council.

Thus far, Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry said he is seeking re-election, and he is facing competition from former Vestavia Hills police officer Richard Cheatwood.

Three other Vestavia Hills City Council members have announced their intention to seek re-election — Rusty Weaver in Place 1, Kimberly Cook in Place 2 and George Pierce in Place 4.

While no one has officially qualified yet, here is how the candidate list looks based on public announcements:

Mayor:

Richard Cheatwood

Ashley Curry

Council Place 1:

Rusty Weaver

Council Place 2:

Kimberly Cook

Council Place 3:

Council Place 4: