Tuesday is last day to qualify for Vestavia Hills 2025 election

Tuesday (June 24) is the final day for people to qualify to run to be Vestavia Hills’ next mayor or to get on the ballot in a Vestavia Hills City Council race.

The qualifying deadline to file papers with the Vestavia Hills City Clerk’s Office is 5 p.m. Tuesday. Candidates also must have filed a statement of economic interests with the Alabama Ethics Commission.

As of Monday, incumbent Mayor Ashley Curry was facing opposition from former Vestavia Hills police officer Richard Cheatwood, and there were two contested City Council seats. Incumbent Councilwoman Kimberly Cook is facing a challenge from Karl Julian, and incumbent Councilman Rusty Weaver had no opposition.

Longtime Councilman George Pierce has announced he is not seeking re-election and instead supporting his daughter, Ali Pilcher, for his seat.

Two people — Brian DeMarco and Jacob Pugh — were seeking the seat currently held by Paul Head, who has indicated he would not seek re-election.

Here’s the official list of candidates as of Monday:

Mayor:

Richard Cheatwood

Ashley Curry (i)

Council Place 1:

Rusty Weaver (i)

Council Place 2:

Kimberly Cook (i)

Karl Julian

Council Place 3:

Brian DeMarco

Jacob Pugh

Council Place 4:

Ali Pilcher

See more information about qualifying to be on the ballot for the Aug. 26 Vestavia Hills municipal election.

The Vestavia Voice will publish a final list of candidates who file qualifying papers after the deadline passes Tuesday evening.