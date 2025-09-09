Tri-city 9/11 remembrance ceremony is in Vestavia Hills this Thursday

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Members of the Homewood Fire Department ring a bell during the 9/11 Remembrance and Patriot Day Celebration held at Homewood City Hall with Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Photo by Erin Nelson

This year’s annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and Patriot Day Celebration for Vestavia Hills, Homewood and Mountain Brook this year is being held at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

The ceremony is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11 at the Civic Center at 1090 Montgomery Highway.

The annual event honors the victims of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and pays tribute to the first responders who serve those communities. The event is open to the public.

This year’s guest speaker is retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Kent Davis.