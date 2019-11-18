Tree lighting, parade dates set

× 1 of 3 Expand Staff photo. Riley King inspects the ornaments and lights during the 2018 tree lighting ceremony outside Vestavia Hills City Hall. The city of Vestavia Hills will host the annual event this year on Dec. 3 at Vestavia Hills City Hall. × 2 of 3 Expand Christmas Parade info. × 3 of 3 Expand Christmas tree lighting info. Prev Next

This winter season, the city of Vestavia Hills will offer multiple events to help get residents in the Christmas spirit, including a Christmas tree lighting and Christmas parade.

The parade will once again line the streets of Liberty Park this year.

The annual parade is set for Dec. 8 from 2-4 p.m. on Liberty Parkway. The parade begins at the Liberty Park Sports Complex and goes down Liberty Parkway, ending in the Alston Meadows neighborhood. A celebration that will include family-friendly fun, such as face painting, games, inflatables and a visit from Santa, will take place after the parade at Alston Meadows Park.

Businesses in Vestavia have a chance to participate in a variety of ways, walking on foot or decorating a trailer or vehicle. They can also sign up for a free booth space at the celebration at the park.

The city’s communications director, Cinnamon McCulley, said the parade usually features several different “floats,” but they are not your typical floats. Displays are usually carried on trucks and convertibles, McCulley said, a more “small-town kind of parade.”

The city’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony is set for Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in front of City Hall.

There will be musical and dance groups from various Vestavia Hills schools performing, as well as a business expo. Winners of Shop, Dine and Play Bingo will also be announced.

For the young and young at heart, Santa Claus will make an appearance at the ceremony as well.