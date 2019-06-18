Traffic studies yield possible safety improvements near new schools

× Expand Neal Embry City Engineer Christopher Brady explains the improvements recommended at several city intersections as a result of an APPLE Grant study at a June 17 work session of the Vestavia Hills City Council.

In the past year, nine different intersections in the city have been studied for possible improvements, and after months of work, the results of those studies were released to the Vestavia Hills City Council, with several improvements possibly coming to areas near new city schools.

During a work session on June 17, the Council heard from City Engineer Christopher Brady about the studies, funded through an APPLE Grant.

The proposed improvements are still in “draft” phase and have not been funded or approved by the Council.

Dolly Ridge Road and Rocky Ridge Road

Possible improvements at this intersection, near the new Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge, include creating a left-turn signal from Rocky Ridge southbound onto Dolly Ridge, Brady said.

Other improvements include adding right-turn lanes on Rocky Ridge northbound and Dolly Ridge westbound, as well as crosswalks.

Dolly Ridge Road and Gresham Drive

Improvements near the Dolly Ridge campus include extending the left-turn lane onto Dolly Ridge Road, adding an additional 325 feet of a left-turn lane in order to alleviate backup headed towards the school.

It’s possible Gresham Drive southbound will be widened to two lanes, with one left-turn lane and one right-turn lane to the school exit driveway. Vegetation would be trimmed in order to improve visibility, and signage would be added to alert drivers to the changes coming to the area.

U.S. 31 at Pizitz Drive

For the current Pizitz Middle School and future ninth-grade center, a crosswalk is planned across the highway from Vestavia Forest Place to Pizitz Drive, as well as more sidewalks to connect to U.S. 31, and more signage and striping would also be done.

U.S. 31 at City Hall

Improvements near City Hall include extended sidewalks in the area, on both sides of the highway, to create more connectivity to the City Center and other businesses, as well as creating a crosswalk from Vestavia Plaza to City Hall.

Blue Lake Drive and Sicard Hollow Road

The study showed that a traffic signal was not needed at this intersection, but Brady said a long-term solution may be building a roundabout, which would cost about $2 million and involve multiple entities.

Vegetation could be trimmed and lighting and signage may be improved.

U.S. 280 at Rocky Ridge Road and Shades Crest Road

Signage needs to be improved at the intersection, according to the study, and Brady said some work may be done to improve the right-turn lane from Rocky Ridge onto U.S. 280, including extending the lane, which would cost about $700,000.

ALDOT controls the intersection and Jefferson County controls the signal, causing some issues with signal timing, Brady said.

U.S. 31 and Shades Crest Road

Short-term solutions include changing the left-turn signal from U.S. 31 northbound onto Shades Crest to make it a protected left turn so as to protect those turning from being struck by traffic heading south on U.S. 31.

Both approaches to Shades Crest Road need to be widened, the study found, creating a left-turn lane and right-turn lane, along with the existing option to continue on Shades Crest by crossing the highway.

U.S. 31 and Columbiana Road

Brady said to alleviate traffic accidents and long queuing lines, the right-turn lanes onto U.S. 31 from Columbiana would be changed to more of a 90-degree angle, forcing drivers to come to a complete stop, but allowing them to have a better view of what’s coming from their left.

Re-striping and signage work would also be done, Brady said.

Columbiana Road and Shades Crest Road/Vestaview Lane

To alleviate long queuing, a traffic light and left-turn signal would be added where Shades Crest Road meets Columbiana Road past Shades Mountain Baptist Church and Vestaview Lane.

No changes would be made to the light at Vestaview Lane and Columbiana Road.

That project would have to go through Jefferson County, Brady said.

Also at the work session, the Council heard about an option to refinance bonds due to lower rates, which could give the city more money for Community Spaces.

At a special-called meeting of the Council prior to the work session, an alcohol permit was approved for On Tap Sports Cafe, 11967 Liberty Parkway, which planned to open June 24.