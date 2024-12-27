Top 24 Photos of 2024: See the full list

As we approach the end of 2024, we’re taking the time to highlight the best 24 photos that appeared in the Vestavia Voice this year—hoping to illustrate how vibrant life was in Vestavia Hills this year along the way. 

#24:

In January, 5 educators were inducted into the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame in honor of their service to the school district. Educators inducted this year included former Vestavia Hills High School English, speech and drama teacher Beverly Brasell, VHCS’s first superintendent William “Bill” Clark, former Pizitz Middle and VHHS special education teacher Jennifer Greer, former English and leadership teacher and school board member Kym Prewitt and former Vestavia Hills Elementary East principal Jim Williams.

#23: 

The Vestavia Hills High School Volleyball team had an outstanding 2024 season, making their second appearance in the past five years at the state tournament in October. While the Rebels didn’t nab the state title, they advanced to the semifinals in the state tournament and finished their season with a 31-15 record.

#22: 

After a grueling start to the season, the Vestavia Hills High School football team got down to business on the gridiron—turning their season around in time to qualify for the playoffs. The Rebels made it to the second round of the state playoffs, ending their season with a tough loss to Central-Phenix City on the road. Regardless, the Rebels ended the season with a 6-6 season and a lot to hang their hat on. 

#21: 

Abbie Stockard, a Vestavia Hills resident, was crowned Miss Alabama this June. Stockard, who’s also a student at Auburn University, has spent the following months making routine appearances at events throughout the state and raising awareness about cystic fibrosis—partnering with the Alabama Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to raise more than $100,000 in donations. Stockard will take on the competition for Miss America at the turn of the new year.

#20: 

This summer at the Vestavia City Center, families gathered for movie nights under the moon, as the shopping center screened movies on the green at the center of the center. Features this year included “Toy Story 4” and “Ratatouille.”

#19: 

Vestavia Hills firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family have been continuing to rebuild this year, after a fire gutted his own home in McCalla in October 2022. Vickery has been completing as much of the construction himself as possible, while also receiving some help from his crew at the Vestavia Hills Fire Department.

#18:

The Vestavia Hills High School football team weren’t the only students who shone on the gridiron this fall. The school’s marching band brought their a-game to field, performing each halftime and bringing pep in the stands. 

#17:

Small businesses around Vestavia Hills spent the fall preparing for the holiday shopping season—a shopping season that is expected to still be strong, despite the economic pressures of inflation on consumers. The Blue Willow, whose wares are pictured here and which marked its fifth anniversary in business the summer, was one of these busy businesses.

#16:

In October, Girl Scouts from Vestavia Hills and across central Alabama gathered at the Girl Scouts DreamLab in Vestavia Hills to attempt to break a world record: most people simultaneously preparing s’mores. Local Girl Scout troops partnered with other troops from the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama and the Girls Scouts of Southern Alabama in attempts to break this record. 

#15: 

Holguer Pimiento loves to bring his love of traditional Spanish and Latin music to Vestavia Hills. While Pimiento moved from Colombia more than 20 years ago, he remains close to his Columbian culture through music and loves to share it with others as well. 

#14:

In April, students at Dolly Ridge Elementary School took full advantage of the spring weather, using the school’s outdoor classroom to get some gardening lessons in. In this picture, at-the-time fourth grade students Aarav Shaw, Carter Steineker, Cate Gasparetto and Raleigh Sawyer mixed soil in one of the annual gardens as students prepared the soil for plants.

#13:

In July, Vestavia Hills residents Kenneth and Colleen Hayes celebrated their 75th anniversary with a party at the Cahaba Ridge Retirement Community. The couple met in the 1940s and got married while they were still teenagers, keeping it a secret from their families.

#12: 

In October, the Vestavia Voice met Vestavia Hills Chuck Turnbough, a scientist and UAB football superfan. Turnbough has been a professor of microbiology at UAB since 1980, and, when UAB disassembled its football program in 2014, he helped lead the charge against it by printing protest t-shirts with the slogan, “We’ll be back.” 

#11:

At the beginning of December, Vestavia Hills hosted a holiday spectacular for its Christmas tree lighting at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center. The night featured performances from choirs, dancer and, of course, a visit from St. Nick himself.

#10: 

A Vestavia Hills native, Isabella Marie Gordon, played a role in one of the country’s biggest Halloween celebrations this year. Gordon was a make-up artist involved with Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror News—putting scary faces on the actors for the event. Gordon credits her time being involved with Vestavia Hills High School theatre as a teenager as helping get into make-up artistry.  

#9: 

Vestavia Hills native John Murch spent the first half of 2024 gracing the stages of London while studying at the Royal Ballet Upper School, a prestigious three-year program run by the University of Roehampton. Murch graduated from the program in July, embarking on his next chapter as a dancer.

#8:

The Vestavia Hills High School girls basketball team capped off a successful season this February with an appearance in the Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinals. The Lady Rebels fell to Bob Jones 40-37 at the tournament, but gave their opponents a tough battle. 

#7: 

The Vestavia Hills school system welcomed a wave of new principals this year. Seven new principals were instated for the 2024-2025 school year: Blair Inabinet at Vestavia Hills High School, Lauren Dressback at Vestavia Hills Alternative School, Dori Hardee at Liberty Park Middle School, Kim Polson at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights Susan McCall at Vestavia Hills Elementary West, Cindy Echols at Vestavia Hills Elementary East and Lorie Belski at Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge.

#6: 

The third annual Gingerbread Jam brought both amateurs and professional bakers and gingerbread house-constructors to the Vestavia Hills Civic Center to raise funds for the Megan Montgomery Foundation—a local nonprofit focused on preventing domestic violence. Pamela Gibson, whose creation is pictured here, won first place in the professional category. 

#5: 

#4: 

This year, Vestavia Hills native Ethan Strand set a NCAA record for the fastest time in the 3,000-meter race at 7 minutes, and 15 seconds. Strand, who runs for the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, broke the previous record by six seconds.

#3: 

If you stopped by Cala Coffee in Vestavia Hills this year, you may have met barista Rin Glover. Glover has been working at the coffee shop since April, and sees the cafe as a third place space where people can be productive while also being surrounded by good company.

#2: 

In October, two Vestavia Hills firefighters, Ana Ruezevic and Dextor Harris, qualified for the Firefighter Challenge World Championship. The Firefighter Challenge is an event where firefighters compete against each other while completing the physical challenges demanded by real-life firefighting. Ruezevic and Harris qualified after competing in the national competition in Hoover.

#1: 

In May, graduates from Vestavia Hills High School walked the stage at Samford’s Pete Hanna Center to receive their diplomas. 525 graduates received their diplomas at the commencement ceremony. 

