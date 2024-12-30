Top 10 Stories of 2024

Here’s a rundown on the 10 biggest news stories of 2024 in Vestavia Hills:

#10: Hub in the Hills

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Ammie and Will Akin stand in the former library and media center at the new Hub in the Hills at the former Vestavia Hills Elementary School Central building.

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education in December closed on the sale of the former Vestavia Hills Elementary Central campus along U.S 31. Ammie Akin, an educator with more than 20 years of experience, and her husband, Will, a principal of Capital Growth Real Estate, purchased the property for $1.25 million with the goal of turning it into a place where children and adults can explore the arts, learn new skills, receive tutoring and form relationships over shared interests, all under one roof.

Read the full story here.

#9: Record city revenues

× Expand Data courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills The city of Vestavia Hills' general fund revenues have grown 69% between fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2024.

The city of Vestavia Hills ended fiscal 2024 with a record $71.2 million in general fund revenues, a 7.39% increase over fiscal 2023. City Manager Downes said the growth in the city’s coffers continues a trend that has grown revenues by 69% over the last six years.

Read the full story here.

#8: Cahaba Heights roundabout

× Expand Photo by Loyd McIntosh A roundabout is set to be constructed at this intersection of Sicard Hollow Road and Blue Lake Drive in the Cahaba Heights community in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The Vestavia Hills City Council in January approved a contract for construction of a long-awaited roundabout at the intersection of Blue Lake Drive and Sicard Hollow Road in the Cahaba Heights community. The job is costing $2.6 million, with the costs being split between Vestavia Hills and Jefferson County.

Read the full story here.

#7: More Altadena Valley Park development

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Altadena Valley Park in Vestavia Hills, Alabama

The city of Vestavia Hills continued securing money for new amenities at the 66-acre Altadena Valley Park on the site of the former Altadena Valley Country Club, including grants for a new playground and exercise equipment. The city also applied for a federal grant to develop more trails in the park.

Read the stories here and here.

#6: U.S. 31 pedestrian bridge

× Expand Sketch courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills This is the design for the pedestrian bridge planned to be built over U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, connecting Wald Park to the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

After 20 years of planning, the Alabama Department of Transportation in May gave the go ahead for construction of a pedestrian bridge over U.S. 31, connecting Wald Park and the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. Construction began in the summer and is expected to be completed this coming summer, depending on delivery of the steel bridge spans.

Revisit the full story here.

#5: Indoor pickleball complex

× Expand Images courtesy of Altera-AIP Ve Sketches of the future exterior for The Picklr, a 10-court pickleball complex in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Vestavia Hills resident and real estate developer Patrick Denney worked out a deal to buy the shopping center formerly anchored by the Sprouts grocery store that closed in 2018 and build an indoor pickleball complex with 10 courts, a pro shop, restaurant and other amenities. He negotiated a financial incentive package with the city to make it happen.

Read the full story here.

#4: Beauty queens

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Sharon Pitts. Ms. Senior Alabama Sharon Pitts is a longtime Vestavia Hills resident. Here, she receives a Top 50 over 50 award from Positive Maturity in July. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Emily Reed Evie Smith, a freshman at Auburn University, was crowned the 2025 Miss Vestavia Hills at Vestavia Hills High School on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. Prev Next

Vestavia Hills native Abbie Stockard won Miss Alabama in June and is headed to compete in Miss America Dec. 30-Jan. 5. Meanwhile, Vestavia Hills resident Sharon Pitts won Ms. Senior Alabama, and Vestavia Hills in September held its first preliminary for Miss Alabama in decades, won by Auburn University student Evie Smith from Slocumb.

Read these stories about each queen here, here and here.

#3: New STEM program

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney A student at Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park works on a project as part of a pilot STEM program in 2021. That STEM program is being expanded across the district this year.

The Vestavia Hills school system is rolled out a new science, technology, engineering and math initiative to all of its elementary schools this fall. The weekly hands-on, experiential specialty class is for all students in kindergarten through fifth grade and emphasizes construction, building and engineering processes, robotics and coding.

Read the full story here.

#2: Redevelopment on lower U.S. 31

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. The empty lot on Montgomery Highway just past the I-65 corridor is part of the planned U.S. 31 South development and will be home to Waldo’s and Big Bad Breakfast.

The scenery on the lower part of U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills is undergoing some significant change. The former Vestavia Motor Lodge site across from the Red Roof Inn has been developed into a new dining and shopping spot anchored by Waldo’s Chicken & Beer and Big Bad Breakfast, both expected to open soon. Not far up the highway, Hardee’s was torn down, and in its place a Guthrie’s fast-food chicken restaurant is well under construction. An Ace Hardware store is now slated to go up on the site of the former Ichiban restaurant that burned down eight years ago. Also, work has begun to modify the intersection of U.S. 31 and Columbiana Road with turn lane, striping and signal adjustments and new pavement. Site work is expected soon for redevelopment of the old Days Inn site near that intersection.

Revisit this story here.

#1: Principal changes

× Expand Photos courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools Principals in new positions for Vestavia Hills City Schools for the 2024-25 school year include, from top left, Blair Inabinet at Vestavia Hills High School, Lauren Dressback at the Vestavia Hills Alternative School and Dori Hardee at Liberty Park Middle School, and, bottom row from left, Kim Polson at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights, Susan McCall at Vestavia Hills Elementary West and Cindy Echols at Vestavia Hills Elementary East.

The Vestavia Hills school system saw a lot of changes in leadership at its schools in 2024. Three principals retired this summer: Vestavia Hills High School Principal Tonya Rozell, Vestavia Hills Elementary West Principal Kim Hauser and Vestavia Hills High Principal Mark Richardson. Blair Inabinet moved from Liberty Park Middle School to take Rozell’s spot at the high school, while Dori Hardee moved from assistant principal to principal at Liberty Park Middle School. Susan McCall was promoted from assistant principal at Vestavia Hills Elementary West, and Cindy Echols was moved up from assistant principal to principal at Vestavia Hills Elementary East. Lauren Dressback was mysteriously put on leave from her principal job at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights in February, then transferred to become principal of the Vestavia Hills Alternative School in May — a move that drew much criticism from Dressback’s supporters. Kim Polson moved from assistant principal at Cahaba Heights to principal. Then in late October, Ty Arendall moved from the principal job at Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge to become director of operations and services in the central office. Lorie Belski, who was assistant principal at Dolly Ridge, was promoted to principal.

Read our stories on this year's principal changes here:

