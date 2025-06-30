Time to get ‘Snout and About’ in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. Moe the pig is moving around to different Vestavia Hills businesses as part of a Snout and About summer campaign by the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce.

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce is hosting a summer contest to find Moe the pig at a new location each week between June 1 and July 18.

Each week, Moe will be hidden in a different Vestavia Hills business. “It’s up to you to find out where he is using clues on social media,” said Tracy Thornton, the chamber’s director of membership and marketing.

Clues will be posted on the chamber’s social media channels. Once participants think they’ve found Moe, they can visit the business, scan a QR code and be entered into a drawing held there each Friday at noon, Thornton said.

Extra entries are awarded for tagging the chamber on social media or uploading a receipt from a purchase at the business. Winners are announced on social media and can return to the business to claim their prize, she said.

Thornton said the chamber owns 21 pig statues from a marketing campaign launched nearly a decade ago. Moe is one of four unsold pigs that now rotate between locations, she said.

This summer’s contest is called “Snout and About.” Weekly clues are posted on the chamber’s social media pages.