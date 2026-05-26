Time still available to register kids for Vestavia creative writing camp

There is still time for families to register their children for the Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation Creative Writing Camp at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center, scheduled for June 15-19.

The camp is open to children ages 9-13 and will run each day from 8:30 a.m. to noon, with drop-off beginning at 8 a.m. Organizers say campers will participate in writing workshops focused on creating a mini-memoir, short story and collection of poetry.

The program is designed for upper-elementary and middle school students interested in creative writing and storytelling in a collaborative camp setting. Snacks and water will be provided each day.

The cost is $185 per camper. Registration is available at vhrecreation.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs by selecting “Programs” and then “Creative Writing Camp.” Families who have not previously registered for Civic Center camps will need to create an account.

For more information, contact Elisabeth Watkins at erburns91@gmail.com.