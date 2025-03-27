Thursday, March 27, is deadline to purchase tickets for 2025 Dogwood Luncheon

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills Beautification Board Facebook page The 2024 Dogwood Luncheon and Fashion Show was held at the Vestavia Country Club in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Today (Thursday, March 27) is the last day to purchase tickets for the 2025 Dogwood Luncheon and Fashion Show being put on by the Vestavia Hills Beautification Board.

The event, scheduled for Wednesday, April 2, at the Vestavia Country Club, will showcase the latest spring trends in fashion and must-have looks from local retailers.

Doors open at 10 a.m., and the luncheon is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

Tickets are $45 and must be purchased in advance. To buy tickets, venmo to @vh-dogwood with your name or names of attendees in the notes section if buying multiple tickets. To purchase tickets by check, email dogwoodluncheon@gmail.com.

WBRC Fox 6 news anchor Clare Huddleston is scheduled to serve as emcee. For more information, email dogwoodluncheon@gmail.com.