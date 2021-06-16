Three Vestavia Hills students accepted to U.S. Service Academies

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Elizabeth Hanc Students from Alabama's Sixth Congressional District stand with their Congressman, Gary Palmer, after being appointed and accepted to join one of the nation's service academies.

Three Vestavia Hills High School students will continue their education at on the service academies and will then serve at least five years in the U.S. military.

The students were nominated to the academies by their Congressman, U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer, who appointed nine students from Alabama’s Sixth District in total.

“Nominating outstanding students to the U.S. Service Academies is one of the most serious responsibilities and highest honors of my job,” Palmer said. “These young people are our future leaders, so I want to do my part to send the best from Alabama’s Sixth District. Receiving an appointment is a competitive process and a huge accomplishment. I’m proud of these nine incredible students and look forward to what the future holds for them. I’m confident they will excel in their endeavors and serve America honorably.”

The three students from VHHS are:

Aidan Behr , U.S. Naval Academy

U.S. Naval Academy Matt Coleman, U.S. Naval Academy

Tony Samaha, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

--Submitted