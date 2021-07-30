Thompson glad to be back home in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hailey Thompson, the new marketing & sales assistant for the City of Vestavia Hills Parks and Recreation, stands outside of the front entrance to the Vestavia Hills Aquatic Center.

Hailey Thompson was born and raised in Vestavia Hills, and now she’s back after graduating from Auburn University in December, hoping to make a difference in her hometown.

Thompson is the new marketing and sales assistant for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and is handling all of the department’s social media, as well as other duties related to promoting the city’s facilities. That includes facilities already in existence and those that soon will be coming, such as the community building next to City Hall. The social media work includes not just promoting events or upcoming facility openings, but also reminding residents about closures and other important information they need to know. Thompson has been on the job since March.

“It’s been really fun,” Thompson said. “I’ve learned a lot.”

Thompson helped with the dedication of the Miracle League field earlier this year and said it was a chance for her to see how the community gets involved in different events. She grew up being a part of the community, coming to I Love America Night, which was previously called I Love America Day.

“It’s interesting to see how things change and stay the same,” Thompson said. “I loved growing up in Vestavia.”

During her high school career, Thompson cheered and participated in a big brother and big sister program through Youth Leadership Vestavia Hills. She also participated in Habitat for Humanity and Relay for Life, which is now known as RISE. Thompson graduated with the Class of 2016 from Vestavia Hills High School.

“I just love Vestavia,” she said.

That love for her hometown led her back after graduating from Auburn, despite the opportunity to go elsewhere.

“I could have gone anywhere, but I felt like I wanted to come back,” she said.

Her family and friends still live in the city, giving her another reason to stay in Vestavia, she said.

Thompson said she also enjoys working with social media and helping bring people to city events, which has been especially exciting as the city has added new amenities as part of the Community Spaces Plan.

The city is still finishing up work at Wald Park and will add the new community building sometime in the next year or so, and Thompson said she’s excited to help market the building, which will be available for rent for a variety of events.

Thompson chose marketing because she said she loves people and being able to interact with others daily. She said she strives to be a positive influence on the lives of others and live out her faith, which she said is a major part of her life. She always asks herself how she can serve others and serve the Lord the best way she can, she said.

Each day, Thompson said she reminds herself to love God and love people, “even when it’s tough to get out of bed.”

When she isn’t busy with work, Thompson said she enjoys working out, reading, spending time outside and hanging out with family and friends.