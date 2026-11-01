Thirty years in and no plans to stop

× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Chief Marvin Green keeps busy with running the Vestavia Hills Fire Department.

A firefighter spends his 20s running toward the thing everyone else is running from, and then one day the running stops and the paperwork starts, and nobody warns him how much he will miss the heat on his face. Vestavia Hills Fire Chief Marvin Green misses it. He will tell you so.

After being named Alabama Fire Chief of the Year in 2024, Green walked into his first city department head meeting and dropped the award on the table. It was a belt — an oversized championship belt, the kind a wrestler holds up over his head.

“I bet none of you have a belt like that,” he said. Everyone laughed.

Nine years into the job and 30 into the fire service, that is about as close as Green gets to bragging. He has not held a hose since a condo fire in 2016.

“Our guys don’t like to see me work in the field,” Green said, then added with a grin, “I have to sneak in.”

Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. The Fire Chief of the Year belt.

What he does instead is run a department of 120 people — nine in administration, 111 on shift — across five stations in a city that keeps expanding at the edges. In 2022, Vestavia Hills earned an ISO Class 1 rating, the top grade the Insurance Services Office gives, based on staffing, training, water supply and response capability. The department had been Class 2, held back mostly by manpower. Fewer than 1% of departments in the country hold a Class 1.

“People want to come work here,” Green said. “The support of the city and administration is terrific. We want to hire good people and give them what they need.”

The reach goes well past the city line. Vestavia’s heavy rescue team trains in swift water, confined space, rope and trench rescue, and has deployed to Florida, North Carolina and Texas through FEMA requests and the Alabama Mutual Aid System. Green helped build a statewide consortium that lets Alabama fire chiefs move people and equipment across county lines during a disaster.

Deputy Chief Ryan Farrell grew up in Vestavia Hills and has 22 years with the department. He wanted to be a firefighter since he was a kid.

“Our firefighters have our full support,” Farrell said. “Collectively, administration supports what happens in the field. It also gives us the time to focus on what our stations need.”

The department has replaced its entire fleet in three years: four engines, a ladder truck and five medic trucks. Station 4 in Liberty Park is expanding to meet growth on the city’s east side, with a ladder truck, an engine and a rescue unit being added there.

Recently, Green cut the ribbon on a new training facility containing a burn building, which will let crews train while on duty instead of waiting for a scheduled class somewhere else.

“We are partnering with the Mountain Brook Fire Department on this huge project. It will give our firefighters the training they need,” Green said. “Having a burn building close by gives us the ability to serve and protect our citizens better.”

His next goal is a sixth station. He describes the problem as patchwork growth — developments spreading unevenly, stretching response times toward the edges of the city.

Some night this winter a call will come in from one of those edges, and a truck will roll out of a Vestavia Hills fire station. He will hear about it the next morning in an office with a wrestling belt in it.

Thirty years in, and retirement is still not part of the plan.