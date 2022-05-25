The ‘Weird’ Games, comedy coming this summer to Vestavia Hills library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eden Pfaff. Guests enjoy an event at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will have activities for people of all ages this summer.

In the children’s department, children can learn hip-hop dancing with Winston Strickland, a dancer with Mad Skillz Dance Co., on June 2 in the community room.

Children will also be able to make “beach scene” cupcakes on June 7 in the community room.

On June 9, children can see a puppet show by “puppeteer extraordinaire” Lee Bryan in the community room.

In the teen department, teens can compete in “unconventional” events in the Weird Games on June 7 at the amphitheater at the library. Teens also can draw with other teens in an art group at the library on June 8 at the library treehouse.

In the adult department, adults can make summer-themed crafts on June 1 in the community room.