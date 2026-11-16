× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce

The Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce will host the second gathering of The Hills Collective on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 8-10 a.m. at Village Dermatology.

The event is designed to give women in business an opportunity to network, connect and engage with others in the local business community.

Dr. Jenny Sobera of Village Dermatology will serve as the keynote speaker.

The Hills Collective is a community within the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce focused on bringing women in business together through professional development and networking opportunities.

The event is free for Chamber members and $10 for nonmembers.

Village Dermatology is located at 14 Office Park Circle.