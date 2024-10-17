The Flip trade show for collectors coming to Vestavia Hills Civic Center

× Expand Photo from The Flip trade show YouTube video Sports cards and other tradiing cards are part of The Flip trade show.

The Flip, a trade show and market that features collectors items such as sports cards and memorabilia, autographs, jerseys, trading card games, Pokemon items, comics, currency and coins, video games and anime, is coming to the Vestavia Hills Civic Center this weekend.

The show is scheduled from 10 a.m. to at least 4 p.m. and should feature at least 50 to 100 vendors, organizers said. There will be free parking, a police and security presence, free packs for kids, other giveaways and contests and free estimations.

The cost for admission is $5, but children 13 and younger get in free. There also is a $2 discount for military members and veterans and first responders and a $10 admission fee for those who want early admission at 9:30 a.m.

The traveling show also is scheduled to be at the Gardendale Civic Center Nov. 15-16, Chattanooga Camp Jordan Arena on Nov. 23, Huntsville Von Braun Center on Dec. 14 and Trussville Civic Center on Dec. 28-29.

For more information, go to thefliptradeshow.com.